Hijab Row: Refused entry into school with Hijabs, students in Karnataka boycott exam Published on: 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: On the second day since schools reopened for students from Class 1-10 in Karnataka, the Hijab row continued to simmer in several parts of the State. As SSLC preparatory exams are being conducted for Class 10 students, Muslim girls in various schools turned up to attend exams with Hijab. School authorities insisted that they remove Hijab to be allowed to enter the school. But the students refused, boycotted the preparatory exams and went home.