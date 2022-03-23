.

Published on: 44 minutes ago

Baloda Bazar: The people of Lalpur village of the Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district were pleading for justice from the High Court for 7 years for the access of road to the cremation ground. The people got justice but due to the inaction of the officers, the problem has not been solved yet thus the villagers are angry. Consequently, the villagers of Lalpur reached the Bhatapara SDM office and protested on Wednesday. The villagers submitted a memorandum to the SDM while SDM Lavina Pandey has assured to take action within 10 days.