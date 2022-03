.

Herd of elephants refuse to move out of rubber estate in Kerala

Thrissur: Giving a tough time to forest officials and workers, a herd of over 40 wild elephants have been camping in a rubber estate in a village in this central Kerala district for the past few days. Forest officials on Tuesday said the elephant herd, also comprising calves, uprooted and knocked down many rubber trees as they roamed around the estate at Palappilly in Thrissur district.