.

Harjot Singh, Indian student shot at in Ukraine, is on his way home Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Harjot Singh, an Indian student from New Delhi, who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv during Russian invasion of Ukraine, is finally on his way back to India. He was attacked on February 27 in Kyiv and regained consciousness on March 2. On his way to Poland border from where he is set to fly to India, Harjot says he lost his passport amid the chaos. But he knew in his heart that he will return to India.