Awaiting poll results, Harish Rawat fries aloo tikkis in Haldwani Published on: 5 minutes ago

Awaiting poll results, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat was recently seen frying aloo tikkis at a wedding ceremony in Haldwani. Rawat has recently said he was confident of his party returning to power in the state. The results of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.