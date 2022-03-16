.

Hangul carcass found in South Kashmir village Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

On Wednesday, a Hangul carcass was found in an orchard in the Shikargah village in south Kashmir's Tral. Hangul is a highly endangered red deer found in the valley. Local officials believe that the dead Hangul must have been separated from its herd during the night, after which a leopard killed it. Hangul numbers have dwindled over the past few decades. Its final habitat is Dachigam National Park in the outskirts of Srinagar.