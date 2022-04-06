.

In a bizarre incident, a mouse in the Karmabhoomi Society accidentally dropped the lamp in the temple of a house and set the entire house on fire. The house in concern, located behind the AMTS bus station in the Hatkeshwar area, was totally burnt down to ashes. The owner of the house, a popular businessman in the area who goes by the name Vinodbhai, is claiming that Rs 2 lakh cash stored in the house was also destroyed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident though the owner suffered a major property loss. The fire was reportedly brought under control in time after the locals called the fire brigade.