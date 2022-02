.

Published on: 6 minutes ago

A case of smuggling teak timber through camels has come to light in the Dhamod Kavala Peepal forest area of ​​the Dungarpur district in Rajasthan. A video showing even forest department workers smuggling wood has gone viral on social media. The department is probing the entire matter.