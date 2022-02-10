.

Great Khali hails PM, claims people were misguided on farm bill Published on: 16 minutes ago



The internationally acclaimed WWF star Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as 'The Great Khali' and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Punjab elections co-in-charge Kailash Choudhary speak to ETV Bharat after Khali joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Speaking about his inclination towards BJP, Khali said that he had traveled worldwide for wrestling and has seen the attachment and propensity of people towards the party. He adds that he is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear vision regarding the national security and health mission. Khali further adds that he likes Prime Minister even more because of the candidness of the party towards nationalism. He speaks that BJP does not have internal politics hence he will appeal to people in every state to vote for the party.