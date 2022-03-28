.

Govt must dump Income Tax Act immediately: P Chidambaram in RS

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram on Monday took potshots at the BJP Government over the Income Tax Act in Rajya Sabha. He said that the incumbent government at the Centre is always keen on doing away with legacies adding that the Income Tax Act must be dumped by it immediately. He also dubbed the faceless assessment provision as a regressive one claiming that it causes much hassle to taxpayers.