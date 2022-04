.

Governor PS Sreedharan visits Canacona Taluka during his 'Goa Sampurna Yatra'

Panaji (Goa): Governor PS Sreedharan visited several places in Canacona Taluka during his 'Goa Sampurna Yatra' program on April 06. He also provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the 15 dialysis patients at a function organised at Shristhal village. He was accompanied by Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar.