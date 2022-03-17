.

Google Photos starts testing new 'chip' shortcuts Published on: 27 minutes ago

American tech giant Google is testing a new chip toolbar for its photos app, Google Photos. Google Photos and Google Lens are a pair of very powerful companions for your phone's camera. For a while, the Photos app has offered integration with Lens to handle text inside both images you take yourself, as well as screenshots. It may not be 100 percent accurate, but it works well. In an attempt to make these features more accessible to users, Google is now testing new 'chip' shortcuts when it detects there's text in an image, reported Android Police. Google Photos already demonstrates the ability to recognize the presence of text and direct users towards interacting with it in Lens.