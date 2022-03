.

Watch: Goat rings temple bell every day in Tirunelveli Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Arulmigu Angala Parameswari Amman Temple is located in Thoppu Street of Kalakkad in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. A goat comes to this temple every day and rings the temple bell for at least 10 minutes a day without fail, surprising the locals and devotees alike.