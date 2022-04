.

Gayatri mantra chanted in Agra district Jail Published on: 1 hours ago

The inmates of Agra District Jail chanted Gayatri Mantra on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The initiative was taken by Minister of Prisons and Home Guard Independent Charge Dharamveer Prajapati. PD Salonia, Superintendent of Agra District Jail, said that now every day Gayatri and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra will be chanted in Agra District Jail.