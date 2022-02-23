.

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; flights delayed!

The Kashmir valley on Wednesday received fresh snowfall, leading to the closure of roads in far-flung areas besides the delay of several flights operating from the Srinagar airport. The local train services have also been suspended. Meanwhile, a metrological official said that the snowfall will continue throughout the day in the plains and upper areas of the valley. The weather is expected to improve after February 24, he said, adding that daytime temperature is likely to remain below 3 degrees celsius.