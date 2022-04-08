.

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore blames Gehlot for Karauli violence

Reacting over the infamous stone pelting incident at a rally of Hindus in Karauli, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore targeted the Gehlot government in the state in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna. Rathore said that being the Home Minister of the state, Gehlot basically has the control of the entire police administration and yet he failed to control the situation. "The way people were being violent, using rods, bars, and stones in Karauli. In every way, the Chief Minister and the police administration are involved in this. This is appeasement politics. This was not the first time it happened last year also," he said.