Omar Abdullah talks about abrogation of Art 370 at MK Stalin's autobiography launch Published on: 2 hours ago

While speaking at the book launch of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan' on Monday, Omar Abdullah - the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir - rued the abrogation of Article 370 and said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, his father and himself "underwent a period of adversity he could seldom imagine." "I don't think anyone of us thought of what we have seen on Aug 5, 2019. That is when we woke up to who our real friends were. Because, a lot of people who we thought were friends were silent. All the people we thought would speak up at the unjust way people of Jammu and Kashmir were treated said nothing. A lot of people we had great close personal relations with were not only just silent but were complicit and supportive of what happened on August 5, 2019," he said about the issue. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan' which means 'One among You' was released at the Nandambakkam Trade Center in Chennai today. The book was released by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, a special guest on the occasion. This function was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan and Bihar State Opposition Leader Tejaswi Yadav.