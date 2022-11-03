.

A bus driver suffered a seizure while he was driving a private bus in Karaikal, Tami Nadu, which consequently rammed into a nearby shop, causing minor injuries to 10 people including the driver himself. The driver, identified as Ayyappan, has been shifted to the Karaikal Government Hospital for treatment along with the injured. The bus was going from Ambagarathur to Karaikal when the incident happened. When the bus reached somewhere near Sellur, Ayyappan had a sudden seizure while he tried to turn a bit and put his phone aside. Fortunately, the accident was not severe and did not result in casualties. The CCTV camera in the bus captures the incident, while the visuals are going viral.