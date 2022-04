.

Folk dancers celebrate Ganguar festival with gaiety in Jaipur

In the Ganguar festival organized by Rajasthan Tourism on April 5, the folk dancers performed to the tunes of traditional songs. After two years, the Gangaur festival took place in Jaipur where the devotees started the Royal Rally from City Palace and concluded at Talkatora. The festival is celebrated in Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.