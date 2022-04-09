.

Fire engulfs more than 100 huts in slum area in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai Published on: 6 minutes ago

More than 100 huts have been gutted in a fire that broke out in Surya Nagar in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, located in the Durg district, on Saturday. As per information, the blaze has caused several gas cylinders to burst in the slum area, leading to the blaze spreading further. On receiving information, vehicles of the city administration as well as the fire brigade have reached the spot, and are trying to douse the fire. Despite best efforts by the response forces, the flames are learned to be moving fast towards surrounding settlements. City police are on the spot, controlling crowds.