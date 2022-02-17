.

In a miraculous turn of events, a six-year-old boy was saved after he has his father committed suicide by jumping in front of the train in Maharashtra's Thane. In the disturbing incident, the man, Pramod along with his six-year-old son Awaraj committed suicide by jumping in front of the Deccan Express running from Mumbai to Pune. The incident took place at Vitthalwadi railway station. Although miraculously, Swaraj survived, Pramod died on the spot. The visuals of the disturbing incident were captured in the CCTV, which shows Pramod forcibly taking his son reluctant son in front of the train. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this connection.