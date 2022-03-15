.

Father performs CPR on 2-year-old son as hospital refuses to admit him Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 48 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

A man in Bihar gave CPR to his child after a hospital refused to admit him. It is being claimed that Rishabh, the 2-year-old son of Arjun Chaudhary, a resident of Shivnath Tola of Piro Bazar, was playing outside the house when the child fell into a drain and lost consciousness. When the child's father rushed him to the hospital, there were no doctors present there. Hospital workers asked the father to rush the child to another hospital. Frantic, the father took the child to a private hospital on a bike. The condition of the child is said to be fine now.