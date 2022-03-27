.

Female farmer yields one sweet potato of seven kgs in Maharashtra Published on: 10 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sangamner: Farmer Hirabai Nehe found one sweet potato of seven kilograms on her farm in Savargaon Tal in the Sangamner district. Hirabai said, "it was a miracle of nature as seven kilograms of sweet potato were found in the field." Meanwhile, Savargaon is known as 'Savargaon Ratala' (village of sweet potato). Hirabai had planted an onion crop in her field during Kharif in August last year along with a sweet potato near the side of the onion crop. She found a sweet potato weighing seven kilos.