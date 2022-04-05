.

Kangaroos in India: 'Animals smuggled in, illegally bred', says experts Published on: 3 hours ago

Five kangaroos have been rescued from North Bengal's Jalpaiguri and Siliguri within a month. But Kangaroos are native to Australia and are not found in the wild in India. Experts believe that the animals are smuggled from Australia to India and are illegally bred in Mizoram in North-East. Meanwhile, an adult kangaroo was found during a routine search at Barobisha in the Assam-Bangla border area in the Alipurduar district and two traffickers have been brought to book. Earlier, there were cases of two Kangaroos rescued from Gajoldoba, West Bengal. The state forest department has already initiated a high-level probe into the matter. Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club secretary, Raja Raut, said, "it is likely that kangaroos are smuggled from their native place to North-East India. These Australian animals are being bred illegally in Mizoram. The government is investigating the fact that an international smuggling racket is bringing these animals through Myanmar to different parts of northeast India". Environmentalist Biswajit Dutt Chowdhury said an inquiry committee should be formed immediately. Reports are coming that artificial insemination is taking place within the Kangaroos.