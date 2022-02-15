.

Exclusive: Can't carry this weight anymore, says former Union Law Min Ashwini Kumar

New Delhi: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the prime membership of the party, on Tuesday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the former Union Minister said the party does not have a "transformative and inspiring leadership" to lead the party. In his resignation letter, Kumar cited his reasons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, saying, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national cause outside the party fold."