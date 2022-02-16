.

Exclusive: ED officer who quit job to contest polls explains move Published on: 18 minutes ago

The BJP has given a ticket to former ED officer Raj Rajeshwar Singh from the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Singh scored the ticket after Minister Swati Singh was dropped from the seat. BJP won the seat for the first time in 2017, riding on the Modi wave. Rajeshwar Singh was earlier working as Joint Director of ED Lucknow Zone. He later applied for Voluntary Retirement (VRS) and joined the saffron party. Watch ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna' exclusive interaction with former 'super cop'.