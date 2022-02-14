.

Even death couldn't separate them: Man holds on to wife's ashes for 32 years Published on: 36 minutes ago

As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day in Bihar’s Seemanchal district, a 90-year-old man’s undying love for his wife continues 32 years after her death. Bhola Nath Alok, who has been living with his wife’s ashes for 32 years, has requested his family members to perform the last rites of her ashes along with his body when he dies. At present, he has hung the urn on a mango tree inside his house premises in the Sepoy Tola area of ​​Purnia.