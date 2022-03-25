.

ETV Bharat receives Special Jury Award at IFFK Published on: 1 hours ago

At the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala held this year, ETV Bharat received the Special Jury mention for introducing the films featured in the festival and for providing news that reflected the sentiments of the audience. Reporter Binoy Krishnan collected the award on behalf of ETV Bharat at the IFFK closing ceremony in Trivandrum on Friday. The award recognizes the contribution of ETV Bharat in introducing foreign films, showing excerpts from films screened at IFFK, audience aspirations, and comments.