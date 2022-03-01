.

ETV Bharat exclusive: In conversation with Lavkesh, classmate of Naveen who was killed in Ukraine today Published on: 22 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A Karnataka youth studying in Kharkiv was killed today marking first death of an Indian in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 4th-year student of Kharkiv National Medical College, was killed in a Russian strike when was out trying to buy some food Tuesday morning. ETV Bharat had an exclusive conversation with Lavkesh, a classmate of the deceased Naveen, to gain an insight into the worsening situations there.