Published on: 41 minutes ago

As Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today, people across the world have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Actor Mohanlal extended warm birthday wishes to Big B on the occasion. In a video message shared by Mohanlal, He said, "The name that evokes a gamut of emotions within our whole country. The greatest actor of our time, he has enriched Indian cinema and his presence continues to do so." Big B and Mohanlal have worked together in 2007 released Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Major Ravi's Malayalam movie Kandahar, which was released in 2010.