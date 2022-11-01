.

Watch: TejRan channel Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck charm for Ankita Lokhande Halloween party

Celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a Halloween party at their residence in Mumbai on Monday night. Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended the party donning Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck respectively. Lovebirds Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Karanvir Bohra were also among the others who attended Ankita's Halloween bash.