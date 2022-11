.

Watch: Tejasswi Prakash attends debut film Mann Kasturi Re screening with parents, Karan Kundrra in attendance Published on: 38 minutes ago

Tejasswi Prakash's Marathi debut film, Mann Kasturi Re, has finally been released. Tejasswi attended a special screening of the film with her parents on Friday. The actor looked fabulous in blue outfit. Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra also marked his presence at her debut film's screening.