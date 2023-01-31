Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan which recently released and shook the box office with its mammoth collection had been surrounded by controversy prior to its release. Now, in the first media interaction, since the movie came out, SRK has addressed the controversy for the first time as subtly as possible.

During Pathaan success event organised by makers in Mumbai on Monday, SRK subtly addressed the controversy around the film. He compared himself and his two co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who were present at the event, to the iconic characters of 'Amar Akbar Anthony', Manmohan Desai's classic 1977 film. SRK was apparently trying to highlight unity and cultural diversity in India.

Stating that everything is done in the name of entertainment, Shah Rukh spoke about portraying different roles in movies and requested people to not take things too seriously as films are meant for entertainment and should be left at that.

Prior to the release of Pathaan there was a campaign to boycott the Shah Rukh starrer and some objectionable words were used against him on social media. However, all this did not affect its box office numbers as Pathaan received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day and has grossed a total collection of Rs 542 crore in 5 days.