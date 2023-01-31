Pathaan director Siddharth Anand spoke about the challenge of directing Shah Rukh Khan and the "climate" before the film's release at an event organised by production banner Yash Raj Films in Mumbai on Monday. Siddharth said he realised that directing SRK is a huge responsibility and he feels relieved with the love that Pathaan has been garnering all over the world.

At event which was also attended by lead stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Siddharth said if a film featuring SRK fails, it's purely a failure of a director because the superstar completely surrenders himself to the vision of the film. He further said that the sense of task that he has signed up for struck only before two months of film going on floor.

Talking about Pathaan success, Siddharth said that he is thankful to everyone who showered the film with love. He also briefly touched upon the controversy surrounding Pathaan ahead of the release and admitted that the climate prior to the film's release was stressful and he was very scared.