Watch: Rumoured lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda back from Maldives

Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakopnda and Rashmika Mandanna returned from their Maldives holiday on Tuesday. The actors made a solo appearance at the Mumbai airport. Arjun Reddy star donned a very casual outfit and looked handsome as usual. Vijay wore loose-fit shirt with simple black trousers. He was last seen in Liger. Rashmika too opted for comfortable airport look. She even engaged in casual chit-chat with the paparazzi.