Watch: Priyanka Chopra is all things simple yet classy as she arrives in Mumbai after 3 years Published on: 43 minutes ago

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. It is her first trip to India in almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to the country. Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, had announced in January that they have become parents through surrogacy. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the romance drama It's All Coming Back to Me. Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.