Watch: Prabhas was so 'frightened' to do Adipurush that he took 3 days to call Om Raut

At the Adipurush teaser launch, Prabhas revealed that he was a little stressed when Om Raut offered him to play Raghav in the film as he thought it's the most precious film for the country and will he be able to justice to the role. Prabhas also said that he took three days time to revert to Om with a yes. Raut made it to Hyderabad from Mumbai in the middle of India's first Covid-19 lockdown to discuss the film with Prabhas in person. Adipurush is Raut's take on the Ramayana by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas' character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram.