.

Watch: Neetu Kapoor on how her granddaughter looks and Alia Bhatt's health Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Neetu Kapoor is one happy grandmother with the arrival of Alia and Ranbir's baby girl. On Sunday evening, Neetu expressed her excitement while speaking to the media. She also gave Alia Bhatt's health update and responded to queries about how her granddaughter looks. Alia and Ranbir reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious. Soon after, Alia's mother Soni Razdan along with Neetu Kapoor was also spotted arriving at the Hospital.