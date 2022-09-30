.

Ace singer Mika Singh buys private island, reluctant to disclose location

Punjabi music star Mika Singh, who has belted out hits such as Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baji Guitar and Jugni, has bought a private island that comes with a lake, seven boats and ten horses. But he hasn't disclosed the location. The singer took to his social media handle to share a video in which he can be seen enjoying a motorboat ride by himself on the lake. Mika was in the news lately for his personal life. He participated in the TV show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti', which was won by the actress Akanksha Puri. The two are getting to know each other better. They are yet to confirm their nuptial plans, though.