Watch: Malaika Arora steps out in backless jumpsuit, Sara Ali Khan congratulates Ranbir-Alia Published on: 48 minutes ago

Bollywood diva and Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday donning a backless jumpsuit. Malaika made heads turn in the red trendy outfit which she teamed up with a pair of cool shades. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan too was spotted with friend at an eatery. When paps asked if she heard news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being blessed with baby girl, Sara, who was seemingly surprised by the question congratulated the new parents.