With one of the biggest releases of the year 2023, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan hit the silver screens on Wednesday. With Pathaan release, cinema halls across the nation saw an outpour of moviegoers creating unprecedented scenes at theatres. Several videos of SRKians cheering for the superstar outside theatres are going viral on the internet.

The film marks the return of the superstar after a self-imposed sabbatical of four years. In several parts of the nation, fans flocked to the theatre in large numbers to watch the first-day first show of the movie in the early morning. They were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall as they expressed their joy by bursting firecrackers and colourful smoke bombs.

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. SRK is paired opposite Deepika in the film, which is his first release in over 4 years. He and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema and have worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.