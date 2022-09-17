.

Watch how Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa react when asked about Bigg Boss 16 and trouble in marriage Published on: 7 hours ago

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have recently been in the news for trouble in marraige. The couple went through several ups and downs in their marriage, and are now back together for good. Rajeev and Charu were seen attending launch of a restaurant in Mumbai on September 16. At the event, Rajeev and Charu were asked about their rumoured participation in Bigg Boss16 and calling off divorce. Watch the video above to know what all they had to say on the same.