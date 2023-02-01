Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday expressed happiness at the box office success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, saying they hope that the good times continue for the movie industry. The stylish spy thriller, which had faced boycott calls over the song Besharam Rang prior to its release on January 25, has been humongous success at the box office, raising Rs 634 crore gross worldwide in seven days.

While many are touting the success of Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra as an answer to the forces working against the film industry, Bhatt said as artists, they don't have so much aggression. The commercial success of Pathaan is a joyous moment for Indian cinema, Bhatt added.

When asked about how she feels about Pathaan breaking box office records of her film Brahmastra, Alia said that she feels very happy as someone from the film industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema.