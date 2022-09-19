.

Watch: Here's why Hrithik Roshan feels his journey in Bollywood is 'miracle' Published on: 2 hours ago

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan said he has overcome many challenges including health problems to reach a stage in his career where he continues to do things that he loves as an actor. Reminiscing on his struggles before becoming an actor, the 48-year-old star said he is proud of his journey in the industry. Roshan said he had made himself capable enough to do action films and dance sequences, despite health concerns. At the Alcoholia song launch from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik said "I am very glad and happy that it is nothing short of a miracle that in my 25th film, I am still doing action, still dancing and being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of this me today."