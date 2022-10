.

Watch: First time in two years, Big B surprises fans gathered outside Jalsa on his birthday Published on: 1 hours ago

Actor Amitabh Bachchan surprised fans gathered outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai, as he walks out at midnight to greet them on his birthday. The actor used to meet his fans every Sunday outside his residence but had stopped the routine during the pandemic. This is the first time in two years Big B has stepped out to greet his fans gathered outside his residence.