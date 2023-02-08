Film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Raveena Taurani on Tuesday night. Taurani's daughter tied the knot with Apoorv Sood in an intimate ceremony. After a close-knit wedding, Ramesh held a grand wedding reception for the newlyweds in Mumbai.

The wedding reception of Ramesh Taurani's daughter was had who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Raveena Taurani's wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty and Sharvari Wagh arriving in style.

Amid the celebrity galore, what caught everyone's attention was Sonakshi Sinha arriving with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The rumoured lovebirds were also seen posing together with their common friend Huma Qureshi and Ayushmann. Also seen at the event were Kiran Rao and Sophie Choudry. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan and her husband Aditya Seal also marked their presence at Raveena Taurani's wedding reception.