Asha Parekh reveals she 'couldn't believe' her Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Friday. President Draupadi Murmu presented the award to the actor at the 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi. The recognition came just one day before her 80th birthday. Asha Parekh expressed gratitude for receiving the award and said, "It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award." Asha made her debut as female lead at the age of 16 and stopped acting in 1995. Later she made a shift to directing and producing television serials. in the year 2002, she received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992.