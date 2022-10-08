.

Watch: Ananya Panday, Esha Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor and others attend Bunty Sajdeh b'day bash in style

Several Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party. From Ananya Panday to Esha Kapoor, slew of celebrities were spotted Sajdeh's birthday bash. Mouni Roy attended Bunty's birthday bash with husband Suraj Nambiar while Sussanne Khan turned up with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. For unversed, Bunty who is the elder brother of Seema Sajdeh, is the MD and CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Dharma Cornerstone Agency.