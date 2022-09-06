.

Watch: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enroute to Ujjain to seek blessings of Mahakaleshwar Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enroute to Ujjain. On Tuesday, Alia shared a video wherein she is seen with Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The trio will be visiting Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. This is not the first time when Alia and Ranbir are visiting Mahakaleshwar temple. The couple along with Ayan had gone to Ujjain before the Brahmastra motion poster launch. They are again on their way to the Jyotirlinga ahead of Brahmastra release.