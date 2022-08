.

Watch: Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release Published on: 3 hours ago

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. As per the multi-city tour promotions of his highly-anticipated movie, Aamir went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning to seek blessings for his movie Laal Singh Chadha ahead of its release.